Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed at $216.57, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.89%.

The stock of publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games has risen by 6.95% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.23% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 10.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 21, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 46.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.55 billion, indicating a 1.94% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $6.67 billion, indicating changes of +90.73% and +18.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Take-Two Interactive currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Take-Two Interactive is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.71. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.61.

Meanwhile, TTWO's PEG ratio is currently 2.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Gaming was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTWO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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