Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Launches OlliOlli World Expansion

Take-Two Interactive’s TTWO subsidiaries Private Division and Roll7 announced the launch of OlliOlli World: VOID Riders.

OlliOlli World: VOID Riders, the first of the two expansions to the skateboarding action-platformer game OlliOlli World, is currently digitally available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

The new OlliOlli World expansion is available individually or as part of the Expansion Pass.

OlliOlli World: VOID Riders is also available with the bundle OlliOlli World Rad Edition, which includes OlliOlli World, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders, the upcoming second expansion to be released in late 2022, and also the new digital cosmetic item, Close Encounter Stake Deck.

Take-Two Stock To Shine Even Amid Headwinds

Take-Two has been building its folio in the hope that it might impede the 29% fall in shares in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry’s drop of 2.8% and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 35%.

The company has been weighed down since the completion of the Zynga acquisition last month. It had to raise $2.7 billion in debt capital to fund the deal. In the last reported quarter, the company had a debt of $250.22 million, while its cash and short-term investments were $2.55 billion. Post the Zynga acquisition, the debt level is anticipated to have risen considerably for the company.

Despite all its efforts, Take-Two continues to face stiff competition from the likes of Electronic Arts EA, Activision Blizzard ATVI and Nintendo NTDOY.

Electronic Arts unveiled that brand-new gameplay features will be available in Madden NFL 23. The game launches on Aug 19 worldwide.

Activision is expected to benefit from its lineup of gaming content to be released in 2022. Recently the company announced the launch of Diablo Immortal. In late 2022, Activision will release its next title in its Call of Duty franchise and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the World of Warcraft expansion.

Nintendo recently announced the release of Mario Strikers: Battle League, available on Nintendo Switch. It is soon to release a new title, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes by the end of June.

However, Take-Two is likely to bounce back to its feet soon. Zynga acquisition is a positive for the company since it adds to the company’s gaming portfolio and will drive mobile net bookings exponentially in the near term.

Take-Two’s strong gaming portfolio and the robust demand for its popular franchises is also expected to put the video game developer back into positive territory compared to the addressable market in 2022.

The company has a lineup of exciting gaming content slated to be released in FY 2023. Take-Two recently unveiled that its tactical role-playing game, Marvel’s Midnight Sun, will be released on Oct 7. It also announced that its third-person shooter game Rollerdrome would be digitally launched on Aug 16. Kerbal Space Program 2, developed by Private Division and Intercept Games will be available by early 2023.

In the FY 2023, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has plans to release eight mobile titles, which include four from existing franchises and four new franchises, three mid-core titles and a new iteration of a previously-released title.

Moreover, excluding Zynga’s portfolio, Take-Two expects to deliver at least 51 game titles throughout FY 2024 and FY 2025. This is likely to increase net bookings and profitability for the company.

