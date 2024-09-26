Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed at $151.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games witnessed a loss of 5.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 65.85% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.45 billion, indicating a 0.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

TTWO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.8% and +5.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.65% higher. Take-Two Interactive presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.67. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.63.

It is also worth noting that TTWO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

