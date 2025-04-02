Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) ending at $211.10, denoting a +0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's shares have seen an increase of 0.76% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.08, indicating a 248.39% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.55 billion, showing a 14.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher. Take-Two Interactive is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.73.

Also, we should mention that TTWO has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Gaming industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.21.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

