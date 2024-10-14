Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed the most recent trading day at $155.43, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's stock has climbed by 1.91% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 65.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.45 billion, reflecting a 0.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.8% and +5.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.22% higher. Right now, Take-Two Interactive possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.85, which means Take-Two Interactive is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that TTWO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTWO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

