Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed at $233.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had gained 9.79% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 15, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.08, showcasing a 248.39% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.55 billion, up 14.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Take-Two Interactive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Take-Two Interactive is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Take-Two Interactive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.52 for its industry.

One should further note that TTWO currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Gaming industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.