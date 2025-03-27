Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) closed the latest trading day at $214.29, indicating a -0.74% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.53%.

Shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games have appreciated by 3.24% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.08, signifying a 248.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.55 billion, indicating a 14.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +5.27%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Right now, Take-Two Interactive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Take-Two Interactive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 85.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.69.

Investors should also note that TTWO has a PEG ratio of 2.64 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Gaming industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.