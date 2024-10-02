Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reached $151.37, with a +0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's stock has dropped by 3.48% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Take-Two Interactive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.42, reflecting a 65.85% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.45 billion, showing a 0.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.8% and +5.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.65% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Take-Two Interactive boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Take-Two Interactive is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.93.

It is also worth noting that TTWO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

