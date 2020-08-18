Take-Two Interactive To Acquire Playdots - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has agreed to acquire privately-held Playdots, Inc. for $192 million, comprised of $90 million in cash and the balance in newly issued shares of Take-Two common stock. Based in New York City, Playdots builds mobile games. The studio has created three mobile hits, Dots, Two Dots and Dots & Co.

"Our acquisition of Playdots will diversify and strengthen further Take-Two's mobile game offerings, particularly within the casual, free-to-play segment," said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Independent Publishing for Take-Two.

