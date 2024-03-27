News & Insights

Take-Two Interactive to acquire Borderlands maker Gearbox Entertainment from Embracer

March 27, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

March 27 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O said late on Wednesday it has come to an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer Gearbox Entertainment from Sweden's Embracer EMBRACb.ST, with the transaction valued at $460 million.

