Take-Two Interactive Software (XTRA:TKE) Price Target Increased by 46.85% to 220.76

The average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software (XTRA:TKE) has been revised to 220,76 € / share. This is an increase of 46.85% from the prior estimate of 150,33 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 127,49 € to a high of 247,99 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.38% from the latest reported closing price of 221,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 9.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKE is 0.35%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 204,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,099K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,336K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKE by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 5,839K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,532K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKE by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,525K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,358K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKE by 15.35% over the last quarter.

