Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Price Target Increased by 5.20% to 178.30

The average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software (NasdaqGS:TTWO) has been revised to 178.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 169.48 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.07% from the latest reported closing price of 151.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 193,492K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,240K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,237K shares, representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 60.30% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,089K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,086K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,589K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678K shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 15.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,278K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Take-Two Interactive Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

