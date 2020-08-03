Markets
Take-Two Interactive Software Increases FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) said its fiscal 2021 GAAP net income per share is expected to range from $3.04 to $3.30. GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $2.80 to $2.90 billion. Net bookings are projected to range from $2.80 to $2.90 billion.

For the second quarter, the company projects: GAAP net income per share to range from $0.85 to $0.96; GAAP net revenue to range from $750 to $800 million; and net bookings to range from $775 to $825 million.

First quarter GAAP net income per share was $0.77 compared to $0.41, last year. GAAP net revenue increased 54% to $831.3 million compared to $540.5 million, a year ago. Total net bookings grew 136% to $996.2 million.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had cash and short-term investments of $2.285 billion.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software were up 5% after hours.

