Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTWO)) market cap declines to US$20b but insiders who sold US$1.7m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.7m worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock at an average price of US$151 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 9.0% last week, the company's market value declined by US$2.0b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Take-Two Interactive Software

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer, Daniel Emerson, for US$837k worth of shares, at about US$189 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$124. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Daniel Emerson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Daniel Emerson sold a total of 10.99k shares over the year at an average price of US$151. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:TTWO Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Insiders At Take-Two Interactive Software Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Take-Two Interactive Software shares. In total, Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer Daniel Emerson sold US$819k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Take-Two Interactive Software

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares, worth about US$76m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Take-Two Interactive Software Insiders?

An insider sold Take-Two Interactive Software shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Take-Two Interactive Software that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

