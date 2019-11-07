Markets
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Reveals Rise In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $71.81 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $25.37 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 74.1% to $857.84 million from $492.67 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:

