Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Reveals Drop In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.30 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $99.32 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $858.20 million from $841.14 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $10.30 Mln. vs. $99.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $858.20 Mln vs. $841.14 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $840 - $890 Mln

