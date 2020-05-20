Markets
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Reports Advance In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $122.72 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $56.83 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.1% to $760.54 million from $539.01 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $122.72 Mln. vs. $56.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $760.54 Mln vs. $539.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $775 to $825 Mln

