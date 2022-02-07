Markets
TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q3 Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $144.50 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $182.25 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $903.25 million from $860.89 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $144.50 Mln. vs. $182.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $903.25 Mln vs. $860.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $835 to $885 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3.41 to $3.46 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTWO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular