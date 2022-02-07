Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $144.50 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $182.25 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $903.25 million from $860.89 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $144.50 Mln. vs. $182.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $903.25 Mln vs. $860.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $835 to $885 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3.41 to $3.46 Bln

