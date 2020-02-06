Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q3 Earnings Drop

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $163.64 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $179.95 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.5% to $930.13 million from $1248 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $163.64 Mln. vs. $179.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $930.13 Mln vs. $1248 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 - $1.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $635 - $685 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.