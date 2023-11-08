News & Insights

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q2 Loss Widens

November 08, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$543.6 million, or -$3.20 per share. This compares with -$257.0 million, or -$1.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $1.30 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$543.6 Mln. vs. -$257.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$3.20 vs. -$1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.73) to (-$0.63) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,290 to $1,340 Mln Full year EPS guidance: (-$5.62) to (-$5.35) Full year revenue guidance: $5,370 to $5,47 Mln

