Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO):

Earnings: -$257.0 million in Q2 vs. $10.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.54 in Q2 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.39 billion in Q2 vs. $0.86 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 to $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.43 to $1.48 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.22 to $3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $5.41 to $5.51 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.