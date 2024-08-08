Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$262 million, or -$1.52 per share. This compares with -$206 million, or -$1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.338 billion from $1.284 billion last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$262 Mln. vs. -$206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.52 vs. -$1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.338 Bln vs. $1.284 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$2.30 to -$2.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.29-$1.34 Bln Full year EPS guidance: -$4.33 to -$3.95 Full year revenue guidance: $5.57-$5.67 Bln

