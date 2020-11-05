Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $99.32 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $71.82 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $841.14 million from $857.84 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $99.32 Mln. vs. $71.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $841.14 Mln vs. $857.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $760 - $810 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.49 Full year revenue guidance: $3.05 - $3.15 Bln

