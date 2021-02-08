Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Earnings Climb In Q3

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $182.25 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $163.64 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $860.89 million from $930.13 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $182.25 Mln. vs. $163.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $860.89 Mln vs. $930.13 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 - $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $702 - $752 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.08 - $4.18 Full year revenue guidance: $3.235 - $3.285 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.