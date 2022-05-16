Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Announces Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $110.97 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $218.81 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $930.00 million from $839.43 million last year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $110.97 Mln. vs. $218.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $930.00 Mln vs. $839.43 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $810 to $860 Mln

