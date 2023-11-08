Take-Two Interactive Software Climbs On Confirmation Of Grand Theft Auto Game Next Month

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company confirmed that it will start promoting a new Grand Theft Auto game in December. The company has scheduled its quarterly earnings today.

Currently, shares are at $145.54, up 6.77 percent from the previous close of $136.36 on a volume of 3,668,298.

