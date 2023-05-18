Take-Two Interactive Software Climbs 10% On Surge In Q4 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after fourth-quarter revenues surged to $1.446 billion from $930 million in the prior year. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $1.28 billion.

Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter revenues in a range of $1.21-$1.26 billion.

Currently, shares are at $138.65, up 10.90 percent from the previous close of $125.02 on a volume of 4,117,368.

