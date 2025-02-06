TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Earnings Results: $TTWO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR ($TTWO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, beating estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $1,373,400,000, missing estimates of $1,413,021,952 by $-39,621,952.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Insider Trading Activity

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR insiders have traded $TTWO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAINIE GOLDSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 52,354 shares for an estimated $9,159,304 .

. STRAUSS ZELNICK (Chairman, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $8,103,900 .

. DANIEL P EMERSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,815 shares for an estimated $1,205,672 .

. LAVERNE EVANS SRINIVASAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $358,340

MICHAEL SHERESKY sold 191 shares for an estimated $28,617

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

