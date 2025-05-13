TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Earnings Preview: Recent $TTWO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR ($TTWO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,581,459,000 and earnings of $1.12 per share.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Insider Trading Activity

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR insiders have traded $TTWO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARL SLATOFF (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,712 shares for an estimated $7,016,310 .

. STRAUSS ZELNICK (Chairman, CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,694,000

LAINIE GOLDSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,960 shares for an estimated $387,338 .

. DANIEL P EMERSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,972 shares for an estimated $384,082 .

. MICHAEL SHERESKY sold 173 shares for an estimated $37,056

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTWO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 04/08, 03/03, 02/10, 02/03 and 0 sales.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTWO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Ascendiant issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.