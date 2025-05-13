TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Earnings Preview: Recent $TTWO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR ($TTWO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,581,459,000 and earnings of $1.12 per share.
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Insider Trading Activity
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR insiders have traded $TTWO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KARL SLATOFF (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,712 shares for an estimated $7,016,310.
- STRAUSS ZELNICK (Chairman, CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,694,000
- LAINIE GOLDSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,960 shares for an estimated $387,338.
- DANIEL P EMERSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,972 shares for an estimated $384,082.
- MICHAEL SHERESKY sold 173 shares for an estimated $37,056
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 142,447,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,522,275,048
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,121,155 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,609,373
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,564,780 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,300,655
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,075,006 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,887,104
- FMR LLC added 971,759 shares (+101.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,397,052
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 888,243 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,507,771
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 848,765 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,240,661
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TTWO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 04/08, 03/03, 02/10, 02/03 and 0 sales.
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SFTWR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTWO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Ascendiant issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024
