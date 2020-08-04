Take-Two Interactive Notches Convincing First-Quarter Beats

Is Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) a coronavirus-proof stock?

If the video game developer's first quarter of fiscal 2021 is any indication, the answer might just be yes. The company delivered an estimate-beating top line in its results -- released late on Monday -- and showed very robust growth in numerous key fundamentals.

Net revenue for the period rose by 54% on a year-over-year basis to just over $831 million, on bookings that increased 136% to $996 million. Take-Two didn't hesitate to mention that these were all-time Q1 records for the company.

On the bottom line, net profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) leaped 91% higher to $88.5 million, or $0.77 per share. On a per-share non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, that profit was $2.68.

Collectively, analysts tracking the stock were modeling just under $822 million on the top line, and $1.58 per share for non-GAAP net profit.

The dramatic improvement in net revenue was due largely to "recurrent" sales, that is, customer purchases of game add-ons such as virtual currency and premium downloadable content. These recurrent sales rose by 52% in Q1, and all told comprised 58% of net revenue.

Digital sales were also significant, advancing 70% to $726 million.

Take-Two also proffered guidance for its current second quarter and the entirety of fiscal 2021. For the latter period, it believes GAAP net revenue will fall between $2.8 billion and $2.9 billion, a notable increase from its previous forecast of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Analysts were modeling $2.75 billion for the period.

Meanwhile, the company estimates that GAAP net income will land at $3.04 to $3.30 per share, up from the former projection of $2.60 to $2.85.

