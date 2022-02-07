Take-Two Interactive Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share and revenues of $3.41 billion to $3.46 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings of $2.75 to $3.00 per share and revenue of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.81 per share and revenues of $3.49 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.46 to $0.56 per share and revenues of $835 million to $885 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.15 per share on revenues of $918.47 million.

