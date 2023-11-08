News & Insights

Take-Two Interactive forecasts third-quarter net bookings below estimates

November 08, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O forecast third-quarter net bookings below market expectations on Wednesday, hurt by a slowdown in spending on the company's gaming titles such as "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption".

The company expects net bookings in the range of $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion, compared with estimates of $1.44 billion, according to LSEG data.

