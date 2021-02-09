ForEx

Take-Two Interactive Dives Despite Crushing Earnings Estimates

Contributor
Tim Smith FX Empire
Published

FXEmpire.com -

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) shares plunged 5.25% in extended-hours trade Monday despite the video games publisher delivering an upbeat quarterly report and surprising Wall Street with its full-year forecast.

The company behind “Grand Theft Auto,” “Red Dead Redemption,” and “NBA 2K” posted a fiscal Q3 adjusted profit of $1.25 per share, smashing expectations of 95 cents a share. Although revenues of $860.9 million declined from $930.1 million in the year-ago quarter, the metric came in ahead of the $757.5 million figure analysts had expected. For the year ahead, management expects earnings of between $4.08 and $4.18 a share on sales of $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion, comfortably ahead of Wall Street forecasts of $3.69 a share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

Video game stocks have been big winners during the pandemic as cooped up consumers look for ways to stay entertained while at home. Consequently, Take-Two has surpassed bottom-line forecasts in the past four consecutive quarters, prompting investors to expect impressive earnings beats.

A sell-off in after-hours trade appears to be an example of “buy the rumor, sell the news,” given that the stock has gained 26% since it last reported earnings back on Nov. 5. By comparison, the S&P 500 has added 11.5% over the same period. Moreover, the stock looks to be overvalued from a historical perspective. It currently trades at 36 times projected earnings, 17% above its five-year average earnings multiple of 30.78 times.

Wall Street View

Last month, UBS analyst Eric Sheridan downgraded Take-Two to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ while maintaining the investment bank’s $200 price target. Sheridan said he sees a “more balanced risk/reward” after a 37% run-up in the stock price over the past six months. Longer-term, the analyst believes the video game publisher sits well-positioned to capitalize on growth within the video game industry.

Elsewhere, the stock continues to rack up ‘Hold’ recommendations after its recent gains. Three months ago, four analysts issued a ‘Hold’ rating, compared to nine analysts currently suggesting holding the shares. Tuesday’s after-hours quote of $202.15 represents a 4% discount to Wall Street’s 12-month median price target of $210.

Technical Outlook and Trading Tactics

After consolidating for the past six weeks, the stock broke out to a new all-time high (ATH) on above-average volume Monday as investors anticipated better-than-expected earnings. However, as the price reached a new high, the relative strength index (RS) made a relatively shallower high to form a bearish divergence, indicating waning buy-side momentum and a possible bull trap.

Active traders who take a short position if the price reverses today should look to cover at $180, where the stock finds support from a previous line of resistance. Protect capital with a stop placed either above today’s or yesterday’s high.

For a look at today’s earnings schedule, check out our earnings calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FX Empire

    FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.

    Learn More