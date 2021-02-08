US Markets
TTWO

Take-Two hikes sales forecast on lockdown-led videogame boost

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ALCORN

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Monday raised annual adjusted sales targets on sustained demand for its top franchises, "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto", as COVID-19 curbs continue to boost videogame sales worldwide.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O on Monday raised annual adjusted sales targets on sustained demand for its top franchises, "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto", as COVID-19 curbs continue to boost videogame sales worldwide.

The company lifted its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to a range of $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion, from an earlier view of $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Analysts had expected sales of $3.3 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTWO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More