Take-Two Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Take-Two Interactive TTWO is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 6.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Take-Two expects GAAP net revenues between $1.29 billion and $1.34 billion. It anticipates a loss per share between $2.15 and $2.3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.45 billion, suggesting an increase of 0.21% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for fiscal second-quarter earnings per share has remained unchanged at 42 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 65.85% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Take-Two’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 190.52%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Take-Two’s fiscal second-quarter performance is expected to have reflected steady demand for its popular franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption 2, Read Dead Online, NBA 2K25 and WWE 2K. Sales for Grand Theft Auto V are expected to have benefited the fiscal second-quarter top line.



Take-Two’s innovation to develop mobile experiences for its offerings to enhance user experience is expected to have driven customer engagement in the to-be-reported quarter. NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is expected to have driven downloads in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



Moreover, the acquisition of Gearbox Entertainment has been highly accretive to the company’s prospects as it has expanded its development teams. The acquisition is expected to have aided mobile revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



The growing popularity of Toon Blast and Zynga’s in-app purchases is likely to have aided TTWO’s top-line growth. Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends and Match Factory! and added features and updates are expected to have aided user acquisition in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



Take-Two’s TopSpin 2K25, the revival of the beloved tennis simulation video game, is expected to have driven customer momentum by delivering personalization and unique venues, courts and tournaments.



Take-Two’s publishing label, Zynga, announced the availability of Star Wars: Hunters for the Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.



Take-Two’s blended monetization strategy in hyper-casual bodes well for investors. Screw Jam and Twisted Tangle’s popularity is expected to benefit the top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



However, dullness in recurrent consumer spending growth, which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases and advertising, is likely to have been reflected in the company’s top-line growth.



In first-quarter fiscal 2025, recurrent consumer spending remained flat year over year and accounted for 83% of total net revenues.



Moreover, continued softness in the hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Empires, Puzzles, Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA 2K, is expected to have adversely impacted the top line.



The company has been witnessing increased operating expenses for mobile and immersive core launches and marketing. Gearbox acquisition and higher personnel expenses are likely to have kept margins under pressure in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



TTWO has an Earnings ESP of -9.16% and sports a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Flutter Entertainment PLC FLUT has an Earnings ESP of +172.73% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Flutter Entertainment’s shares have gained 20.7% year to date. FLUT is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 12.



DraftKings DKNG has an Earnings ESP of +13.83% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



DraftKings’ shares have gained 1.6% year to date. DKNG is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



Airbnb ABNB has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ABNB’s shares have gained 15.4% year to date. ABNB is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.







