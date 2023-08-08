News & Insights

TTWO

Take-Two forecasts second-quarter net bookings below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 08, 2023 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O forecast second-quarter net bookings below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, in a sign that spending on games was under pressure amid persistent inflationary pressures.

The videogame publisher forecast net bookings between $1.4 billion and $1.45 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.45 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

