Take-Two forecasts second-quarter net bookings below estimates

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O forecast second-quarter net bookings below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, in a sign that spending on games was under pressure amid persistent inflationary pressures.

The videogame publisher forecast net bookings between $1.4 billion and $1.45 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.45 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

