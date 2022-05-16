US Markets
TTWO

Take-Two forecasts full-year adjusted sales below estimates

May 16 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O, the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto", on Monday forecast full-year adjusted sales below estimates, as it expects demand to plateau in a post-pandemic world.

The company said it was expecting full-year adjusted sales of $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

