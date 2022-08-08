Take-Two forecast annual adjusted sales below estimates

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O forecast its annual adjusted sales below expectations on Monday, crippled by waning demand for many of its titles as easing of COVID-19 constraints dampens stay-at-home gaming.

The "Grand Theft Auto" publisher said it expects full-year adjusted sales between $5.8 billion and $5.9 billion. Analysts expected $6.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

