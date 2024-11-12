Take-Two CFO sells $8.76M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Take-Two (TTWO) disclosed that its CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 50.1K shares of common stock on November 8th in a total transaction size of $8.76M.
