Take-Two CFO sells $8.76M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Take-Two (TTWO) disclosed that its CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 50.1K shares of common stock on November 8th in a total transaction size of $8.76M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TTWO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.