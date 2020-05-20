US Markets
TTWO

Take-Two beats quarterly sales estimates

Contributors
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc topped analysts' estimates for quarterly adjusted sales on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its games "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto" as people stayed indoors due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

May 20 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O topped analysts' estimates for quarterly adjusted sales on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its games "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto" as people stayed indoors due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

On an adjusted basis, the game publisher's adjusted revenue in the fourth-quarter ended March 31 stood at $729.4 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $584.04 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTWO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    3 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular