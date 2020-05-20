Take-Two beats quarterly sales estimates

May 20 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O topped analysts' estimates for quarterly adjusted sales on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its games "NBA 2K" and "Grand Theft Auto" as people stayed indoors due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

On an adjusted basis, the game publisher's adjusted revenue in the fourth-quarter ended March 31 stood at $729.4 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $584.04 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

