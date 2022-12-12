Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: NVIDIA, Boeing, Amgen in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes closed a losing week last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8% to post its worst week since September, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.4% and 4%, respectively.

A slew of economic data took a grip on the market, with investors trying to gauge the Fed’s next move. After falling for three straight sessions early in the week, higher-than-expected jobless claims number gave some respite to the market on Thursday, with market participants inferring that the Fed might conclude that its policies were taking effect. Wall Street is currently in a “bad news is good news” mode, with investors hoping that indications of an economic slowdown might deter the Fed from further tightening its monetary policy.

However, as the week drew to a close, producer-side inflation remained on the higher side and weighed in on the market. Wall Street closed a dismal week, pricing in a 50 bps interest rate hike in the Fed’s December meet. The fear of an impending recession is prevalent and the much-awaited holiday season boost is yet to take shape.

Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.

As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.

Here are some of our key achievements:

Nordea Bank, Bank of Princeton Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp NRDBY have surged 15.8% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on September 26.

Another stock, The Bank of Princeton BPRN, was also upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 on September 30v and has returned 15.4% since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

This stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Check Nordea Bank’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>

Check Bank of Princeton’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives Taboola and FS Bancorp Higher

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA and FS Bancorp, Inc. FSBW have gained 30.3% and 25.4% since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on September 29 and September 30, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>

Zacks Focus List Model Portfolio NVIDIA, Boeing Surge Ahead

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have surged 31.5% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on May 20, 2019. Another Focus-List holding, The Boeing Company BA, which was added to the portfolio on March 23,2020, has returned 19.9% over the past 12 weeks.

The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Since its inception on February 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium. Gain full access now >>

Zacks ECAP Stocks Tractor Supply, Monster Beverage Soar

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), jumped 16.2% over the past 12 weeks. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST followed Tractor Supply with 14.5% returns.

ECAP is a model portfolio of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research. Click here to schedule a demo.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Amgen, Quest Diagnostics Outperform Peers

Amgen Inc. AMGN, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 22.4% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX, has climbed 19.8% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid the heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Amgen’s dividend history here>>>

Check Quest Diagnostics’ dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk. The ECDP has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

Click here to access this portfolio on Zacks Advisor Tools.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

