Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Boeing, Halliburton, Starbucks in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes made massive strides on Friday to close the first week of 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1% for the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.5% each.

Friday marked the second winning day of the week after a rocky start to the new year but managed to salvage the entire week on the back of economic indicators, especially from the labor market, adding fuel to the belief that the Fed’s policies have started to take effect. Data from the manufacturing sector also reiterated the same, contracting in December.

With wage increases slowing despite higher nonfarm payrolls, the consensus was that the central bank would slow down its interest rate hikes going forward. The markets took off on what they believed to be the end of one of the Fed’s most aggressive tightening cycles in decades.

Here are some of our key achievements:

The GEO Group, McGrath RentCorp Soar Following Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. GEO have surged 31.2% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on October 28.

Another stock, McGrath RentCorp MGRC, was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on the same dayand has returned 16.3% since then.

Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

This stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>

Zacks Recommendation Upgrade Drives Assertio and Halliburton Higher

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT and Halliburton Company HAL have surged 97.3% and 10.9% since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on October 24 and October 28, respectively.

While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.

The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.

Zacks Focus List Model Portfolio Boeing, Axon Skyrocket

Shares of The Boeing Company BA, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have soared 60.9% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on March 23, 2020. Another Focus-List holding, Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON, which was added to the portfolio on June 3,2020, has returned 41.3% over the past 12 weeks.

The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Since its inception on Feb 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Zacks ECAP Stocks Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Rapidly Advance

The Procter & Gamble Company PG, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), jumped 23.1% over the past 12 weeks. Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB followed Procter & Gamble with 22.3% returns.

ECAP is a model portfolio of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.

Zacks ECDP Stocks Starbucks, Quest Diagnostics Outperform Peers

Starbucks Corporation SBUX, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 23.5% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX, has climbed 23.4% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid the heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.

Check Starbucks’ dividend history here>>>

Check Quest Diagnostics’ dividend history here>>>

With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk. The ECDP has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

