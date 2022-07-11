Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Franklin Covey, Sea Limited, Rollins, Home Depot in Focus

The three most widely followed stock market benchmarks ended last week in the green. The S&P 500 gained 1.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

The unexpectedly stable jobs report and decline in commodity prices helped equities offset the persistent selling pressure. While the data increased the odds of the Fed achieving a “soft landing” of the economy, it gives the central bank another reason to maintain its hawkish stance. So, the market’s rebound is unlikely in the near term.

Here are some of our key achievements from last week:

Franklin Covey Stock Goes Up on Zacks Rank Upgrade

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. FC gained 4.8% since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on July 2. The rating upgrade was primarily driven by an upward trend in earnings estimates, one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks rating.

For FC, the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21 for the current year has been revised up 39.1% over the past two months.

Rising earnings estimates and the consequent Zacks Rank upgrade for FC imply an improvement in the company's underlying business. And investors have started showing their appreciation for this improving business trend by pushing the stock higher.

The Zacks Rank stock-rating system, which uses four factors related to earnings estimates to classify stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record, with Zacks Rank #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +24.8% since 1988.

Check Franklin Covey’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Focus List Model Portfolio Stock Sea Limited Gains

Shares of Sea Limited SE, which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have shot up 12.3% over the past week. The Zacks Focus List is a model portfolio of 50 hand-picked stocks that possess the right fundamental ingredients to outperform the market over the next 12 months. These 50 stocks are picked from a long list of stocks with the highest Zacks Rank.

Sea Limited was added to the Focus List on March 26, 2020, at $44.04 per share. The stock has gained 76% since then to close the last trading session at $77.52.

Since its inception on February 1, 1996, the Focus List portfolio has delivered an annualized return of +12.9%.

Zacks ECAP Stock Rollins Delivers Solid Returns

Rollins, Inc. ROL, a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), surged 4.9% last week. ECAP is a model portfolio of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy and Hold stocks.

With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, the ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.



In terms of last week’s returns, Intuit Inc. INTU and Tractor Supply Company TSCO followed Rollins with 4.8% and 3.9% gains, respectively.



Zacks ECDP Stock Home Depot Witnesses Significant Growth





The Home Depot, Inc. HD, which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), jumped 2.7% last week. Investors looking to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility by investing in quality dividend stocks was the main reason for this performance. Check Home Depot’s dividend history here>>>



With an extremely low Beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk. The ECDP has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).



