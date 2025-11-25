Take SEM Off the Menu? Executive Chairman Gives Premium Offer

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM announced that its executive chairman has submitted a take-private proposal to the board. The company acknowledged the proposal publicly, indicating the board is reviewing it. The non-binding indication of interest signals a payment of $16 to $16.20 per share for the outstanding stocks. It indicates a premium of up to 15.6% from Monday’s closing price of $14.01.

The proposal comes from Robert A. Ortenzio, executive chairman, co-founder and director, meaning someone already holding a leadership stake is offering to buy out the public shares and convert the company to private ownership. While this is not yet a definitive agreement, but it opens the door to negotiations. The move suggests the executive believes there is value in the business that may be unlocked off-market.

Take-private deals change the whole dynamic of a company. For shareholders, it means the public market liquidity disappears and the risk/return profile shifts. For SEM, a take-private means the company may be able to act with more strategic flexibility and possibly execute longer-term plans. It also signals confidence from the insider leadership that the company is undervalued or has significant upside.

Over the past year, SEM plunged 63.8%, underperforming the industry’s 42.3% decline, due to worries about sustainability, rising costs, uncertainty around government funding and other sector-wide challenges.

This has led to a valuation of 10.43X forward earnings, lower than its five-year median of 12.32X and the industry average of 15X. Its rehabilitation hospital segment witnesses rising occupancy, admissions and patient days.

