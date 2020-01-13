Take Profits, Because Apollo, KKR Are Too Expensive, Analyst Says

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan downgraded shares of two alt-managers on Monday: Apollo Global Management and KKR. He assigned Neutral ratings to the stocks, down from Outperform.

Earnings for the companies haven’t improved nearly as much as their stock prices, leaving valuations stretched.

Shares of alternative-asset managers went on a terrific run in 2019, but it may be time for investors to take profits and move to the sidelines.

Citing valuation as a concern, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan downgraded shares of two alt-managers on Monday: Apollo Global Management (APO) and KKR (KKR). He assigned Neutral ratings to the stocks, down from Outperform, though he left his 2020 earnings estimates intact. He also maintained a Neutral rating on Blackstone Group (BX).

“We remain constructive on these businesses longer term,” Ryan wrote, “but after an impressive run in 2019, we are moving to the sidelines for now and will be looking for a more attractive re-entry point.”

Listed private-equity firms surged in 2019, fueled in part by a change in their corporate structure and share issuance. The firms converted from limited partnerships to standard C corporations, and they converted their “units” (the equivalent of shares) to dividend-paying stock. KKR converted to a C corporation in 2018; Apollo and Blackstone converted in 2019.

The conversions opened the stocks to more indexes and a wider array of mutual funds—many of which wouldn’t own partnership units or had restrictions on what they could own. The stocks benefited mightily: Apollo soared 94%, Blackstone rose 88%, and KKR gained 49%.

But earnings for the companies haven’t improved nearly as much, leaving valuations stretched. Ryan estimates that price/earnings multiples for Apollo, KKR, and Blackstone expanded 45% in the past year. The stocks now trade at an average of 17 times “distributable earnings,” well above the 13.5 times P/E ratio for retail brokers and 11 times P/E for advisory firms.

Fundamentals remain strong for private-equity companies, including robust fundraising for their underlying funds and assets, and strong investment performance, Ryan notes. Capital is flooding into private-equity firms, raising the potential for increases in fee-related income. With interest rates staying low, private-equity firms should be able to access cheap capital and deploy it at higher yields.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

And the companies appear to be getting a bit more shareholder friendly. They have switched to earnings metrics that look closer to generally accepted accounting principles, highlighting “distributable earnings” rather than “economic net income,” a non-GAAP measure of earnings that they previously reported as a bottom-line measure.

Switching to distributable earnings should create more comfort with investors, according to Ryan. And it is a step up from the firms’ prior focus on economic net income, which often resulted in investors being taken by surprise when the firms reported negative results.

But these positives may now be more than reflected in valuations. Ryan, for instance, increased his 2020 estimate for “performance-related earnings” by 50% for the group. “Any shortfall on this front could be disappointing to the market, particularly given current valuations,” he wrote.

One other casualty of the conversions and stock appreciation is that dividend yields aren’t looking nearly as appealing. Apollo yields 4% at its current, annualized payout rate. Blackstone pays 3.3%, and KKR yields 1.7%. Those yields are well below historical averages. Apollo’s 5-year average yield was 7.9%, Blackstone was 6.8% and KKR’s was 5.4%.

Buying the stocks now means that investors would be banking on more price gains or big increases in their dividends—both of which may be tall hurdles to surmount.

Write to Daren Fonda at daren.fonda@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.