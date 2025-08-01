Take Our Poll: Would You Rather Have a Tariff Rebate or No Tariffs at All?

President Donald Trump recently said his trade tariffs are producing so much income for the U.S. government that taxpayers could receive rebates.

“We’re thinking about a rebate because we have so much money coming in from tariffs that a little rebate for people of a certain income level might be very nice,” he said on July 25.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — a major proponent of taxpayer relief — immediately seized on that idea and proposed a tax-credit rebate of at least $600 per person ($2,400 for a family of four).

The proposed rebates would shrink for those who earn more than $75,000, heads of households who earn more than $112,500 and joint filers with more than $150,000 in income. While customs duties brought in $27 billion in June, the larger impact of tariffs remains controversial. The Tax Foundation projected that tariffs would lead to added taxes for the average household of $1,300 this year and nearly $1,700 in 2026, at the current tariff rates.

