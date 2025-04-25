Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was created to eliminate wasteful spending by the government, expose fraud and save taxpayers money. DOGE declares it has saved $160 billion so far.

Tell Us What You Think: Is DOGE Preventing Financial Fraud or Making It Easier?

Financial expert Peter Diamond told GOBankingRates, “I believe DOGE is a much-needed shakeup that, if executed right, will lead to cleaner, leaner systems with far less room for bad actors to hide. In the end, we should see savings for all of us as taxpayers.”

However, some are concerned that DOGE has cut too many federal jobs and essential programs, mishandled sensitive information and opened up Americans to more fraud. As an example, President Donald Trump in January fired 17 inspectors general, whose jobs included exposing fraud.

Diamond summarized those concerns: “DOGE is out here checking for fraud and inefficiency in other institutions, which is great — but who’s watching DOGE?”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Take Our Poll: Is DOGE Preventing Financial Fraud or Making It Easier?

