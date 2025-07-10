Personal Finance

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Help or Hurt Your Financial Situation?

July 10, 2025

President Donald Trump’s 2025 tax and spending bill is being hailed on one side as “a key cornerstone of America’s new golden age” and on the other as “the worst job-killing bill in American history.”

Typical antithetical views for any new massive legislation like this.

Trump’s self-proclaimed “Big Beautiful Bill” includes a $6,000 credit on Social Security income for those 65 and over who make under $75,000, plus tax breaks on tipped workers and overtime. It also extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. Meanwhile, it reduces support for Medicaid and food stamps by $1.2 trillion.

The Congressional Budget Office said the law will add $3.4 trillion to the deficit in the next decade and around 12 million people will lose health insurance. The richest households will get a $12,000 increase while the poorest people will lose $1,600 a year, largely due to those Medicaid and food assistance reductions, according to the CBO analysis. More than 71 million Americans use Medicaid, and 40 million take advantage of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Take Our Poll: Do You Think Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Help or Hurt Your Financial Situation?

