Take Our Poll: Do You Think Tariffs Are Good or Bad for Americans?

April 11, 2025 — 06:49 pm EDT

President Donald Trump has begun enacting — and pausing — tariffs on America’s trade partners. Since he took office Jan. 20, Americans have witnessed 20 tariff events, and nations such as China and Canada have retaliated with their own trade taxes on the United States.

The trade war has roiled stock markets, and Americans have seen the value of their investments take a rollercoaster ride with every move Trump has made related to tariffs.

We want to know: Do you think tariffs are good or bad for Americans?

