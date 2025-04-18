Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned Elon Musk’s DOGE Will Eliminate Social Security?

Elon Musk and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are on a mission to eliminate waste from the United States government. Among the programs they are looking at is Social Security, which supports over 70 million retired Americans.

Tell us what you think: Are you concerned Elon Musk’s DOGE will eliminate Social Security?

Musk has called Social Security, which is built on contributions from working Americans, a Ponzi scheme. And many think his hope is to privatize it – meaning working people would instead pay into private accounts they could access upon retirement.

Some worry about how such a drastic change would be implemented and thus how it might impact their Social Security – now or in the future. Others think an overhaul of the system is overdue, especially considering the trust fund is scheduled to be fully depleted by 2035.

